After meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal confirmed that Secretary of State Marco Rubio played a role in resuming U.S. military aid to the Lebanese Army, which had been frozen for months.



Blumenthal reaffirmed continued American support for Lebanon, emphasizing the importance of stability in the country.



During the meeting, President Aoun stressed the need for pressure on Israel to withdraw from Lebanese territory within the agreed deadline of February 18.