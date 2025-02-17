News
LBCI obtains ministerial statement draft
Lebanon News
17-02-2025 | 09:42
High views
Share
Share
0
min
LBCI obtains ministerial statement draft
LBCI obtained the initial draft of the ministerial statement, which is undergoing amendments.
The committee in charge of drafting the statement consists of Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Metri, Finance Minister Yassine Jaber, Culture Minister Ghassan Salameh, Public Works and Transport Minister Fayez Rasamny, and Industry Minister Joe Issa Khoury.
Here is the ministerial statement draft:
Lebanon News
LBCI
Ministerial
Statement
Draft
