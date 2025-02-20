Beirut Indictment Chamber overturns decision to release lawyers in BDL embezzlement case

20-02-2025 | 07:33
Beirut Indictment Chamber overturns decision to release lawyers in BDL embezzlement case
Beirut Indictment Chamber overturns decision to release lawyers in BDL embezzlement case

In the ongoing embezzlement case involving Banque du Liban (BDL), the Indictment Chamber in Beirut has overturned a decision by Beirut's First Investigative Judge Bilal Halawi, which had granted the release of lawyers Marwan Issa El-Khoury and Michel Toueni on bail.  

The two lawyers had been detained alongside former BDL governor Riad Salameh in connection with the consultancy accounts case at the bank.  

The chamber has returned the file to Judge Halawi, requesting the detention of the two lawyers. However, Halawi has yet to make a final decision on the matter.  

The ruling follows an appeal by Financial Prosecutor Ali Ibrahim, who had contested Halawi's initial decision to release the suspects on bail.

Lebanese Defense Minister discusses security cooperation with British Ambassador
Lebanon's President Aoun says corruption has become 'ingrained in society,' urges accountability
