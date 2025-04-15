Beirut and Mount Lebanon chamber unveils service robot

The Beirut and Mount Lebanon Chambers of Trade, under the leadership of former Minister Mohammad Choucair and in the presence of Economy and Trade Minister Amer Bisat, unveiled a new service robot designed to assist members and visitors at the Chamber's headquarters in Sanayeh.



The launch event was attended by various economic figures, board members of the Chamber, business leaders, and journalists.



Following the official activation of the robot by Ministers Bisat and Choucair in the first-floor transaction hall, the Chamber's IT Director gave a detailed presentation explaining the robot's functions and how it will support members and visitors in processing their services.



Choucair emphasized that the move is part of the Chamber's ongoing efforts to modernize its operations and enhance user experience in line with today's technological advancements.