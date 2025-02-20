Lebanese Defense Minister discusses security cooperation with British Ambassador

Lebanese Defense Minister Michel Mnassa held talks with British Ambassador to Lebanon Hamish Cowell, discussing the latest developments in Lebanon and bilateral relations between the two countries. The meeting emphasized the strong security and military cooperation between Lebanon and the United Kingdom.



Minister Mnassa expressed his gratitude to Ambassador Cowell for Britain's continued support of Lebanon and its army, acknowledging the assistance provided to the military institution.



Separately, the defense minister met with the head of the Lebanese Armed Forces Veterans Association, Nicolas Mezher, who led a delegation to congratulate Mnassa on assuming his new role.



The discussions focused on the rights of active-duty and retired military personnel, stressing the need to grant them fair benefits that reflect their sacrifices and responsibilities.



Mnassa reaffirmed that improving the living conditions of officers, non-commissioned officers, and soldiers—both in active service and retirement—remains a key challenge and a top priority for the ministry in the coming period.