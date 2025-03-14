Judge Tarek Bitar questions retired General Security officer in Beirut port blast case

The lead investigative judge in the Beirut port explosion case, Judge Tarek Bitar, questioned retired General Security Brig. Gen. Mohammed Hassan Mokalled on Friday in the presence of his defense attorney and the personal prosecution team.



At the end of the session, Judge Bitar decided to release him on a residency bond.



Judge Tarek Bitar also rejected the procedural defenses submitted by Mokalled and proceeded with the investigation. A session scheduled for next Friday will be dedicated to hearing several witnesses.