Lebanese Defense Minister suspends gun carry permits from Feb. 22 to Feb. 25

Lebanon News
20-02-2025 | 10:01
High views
LBCI
LBCI
0min
Lebanese Defense Minister Michel Mnassa issued a decision to suspend all firearm carry permits across Lebanon from February 22, 2025, at midnight until February 25, 2025.  

The decision outlines specific exemptions, including permits for diplomats, personal security details of current and former ministers and MPs, heads of political parties, and religious leaders—only when accompanying the protected individual—along with permits granted to embassy staff.  

The minister warned that any violations of this decision would result in severe penalties. The Lebanese Army has been tasked with strictly enforcing the ban and referring offenders to the military judiciary.

