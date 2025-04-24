President Joseph Aoun signed a series of amendments to Lebanon's banking secrecy law Thursday after Parliament passed the bill. The reform is seen as a significant milestone in Lebanon's broader financial recovery agenda.



Law No. 1, dated April 24, 2025, amends specific clauses within the longstanding Banking Secrecy Law of 1956, specifically paragraphs (e) and (f) of Article 7, as well as Article 150 of the Monetary and Credit Law of August 1, 1963, as previously modified by Law No. 106 of October 28, 2022.



The president requested that the law be published according to constitutional procedures, ensuring its swift enforcement.