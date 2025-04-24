Lebanon's President signs banking secrecy law amendments

Lebanon News
24-04-2025 | 13:35
Lebanon&#39;s President signs banking secrecy law amendments
Lebanon's President signs banking secrecy law amendments

President Joseph Aoun signed a series of amendments to Lebanon's banking secrecy law Thursday after Parliament passed the bill. The reform is seen as a significant milestone in Lebanon's broader financial recovery agenda.

Law No. 1, dated April 24, 2025, amends specific clauses within the longstanding Banking Secrecy Law of 1956, specifically paragraphs (e) and (f) of Article 7, as well as Article 150 of the Monetary and Credit Law of August 1, 1963, as previously modified by Law No. 106 of October 28, 2022.

The president requested that the law be published according to constitutional procedures, ensuring its swift enforcement.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

President

Joseph Aoun

Banking

Secrecy

Law

Amendments

