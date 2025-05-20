News
Rubio says Syria could be weeks away from 'full-scale civil war'
World News
20-05-2025 | 10:56
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Rubio says Syria could be weeks away from 'full-scale civil war'
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned Tuesday that Syria could be weeks away from civil war, days after he met with the country's transitional leaders.
"It is our assessment that, frankly, the transitional authority, given the challenges they're facing, are maybe weeks -- not many months -- away from potential collapse and a full scale civil war of epic proportions, basically the country splitting up," Rubio told a Senate hearing.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
United States
Secretary of State
Marco Rubio
Syria
Next
Israel's easing of humanitarian aid access to Gaza insufficient, French FM says
Zelensky says asked Trump not to make decisions on Ukraine 'without us'
Previous
