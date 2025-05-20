Rubio says Syria could be weeks away from 'full-scale civil war'

20-05-2025 | 10:56
Rubio says Syria could be weeks away from 'full-scale civil war'
Rubio says Syria could be weeks away from 'full-scale civil war'

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned Tuesday that Syria could be weeks away from civil war, days after he met with the country's transitional leaders.

"It is our assessment that, frankly, the transitional authority, given the challenges they're facing, are maybe weeks -- not many months -- away from potential collapse and a full scale civil war of epic proportions, basically the country splitting up," Rubio told a Senate hearing.

AFP
 

