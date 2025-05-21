Lebanese President Joseph Aoun inaugurated the "Agriculture: Pulse of Life" conference on Wednesday at the Beirut Waterfront, in the presence of several Lebanese and Arab ministers, parliamentarians, and figures from the agricultural and development sectors.



The event highlighted the growing challenges agriculture faces in Lebanon and across the globe, while emphasizing the need for investment, innovation, and sustainability.



Charles Arbid, speaking at the opening, underscored the essential role agriculture plays in maintaining life cycles and supporting economies. He called for increased support for farmers and long-term strategies to ensure the sector's sustainability, noting the Economic and Social Council's efforts in this field.



Agriculture Minister Nizar Hani presented the ministry's initiatives to support farmers and protect the agricultural sector in coordination with international partners. He emphasized the importance of adapting to new agricultural practices to meet rising demands and environmental concerns.



Short films were screened under the theme "Agriculture: Pulse of the Earth," setting the tone for the conference's message about the urgent need to preserve and develop agriculture.



Speakers stressed the need to address the risks and challenges threatening agriculture globally, particularly in Lebanon, and to ensure it remains a vital force for life and biodiversity.



Two key sessions followed the opening ceremony. The first focused on agricultural investment and incentive strategies in Lebanon, while the second addressed sustainable agriculture and the future of food security.