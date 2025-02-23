Israeli airstrikes target areas in Lebanon

An Israeli airstrike has struck Bodai al-Hafir, an area located west of Baalbek, while another airstrike targeted the Wadi al-Aaziyyeh area south of Tyre.



An additional strike targeted the area between the towns of Zibqin and Majdal Zoun in south Lebanon's western sector.



The airstrikes' details remain unclear, including information on potential casualties or damage.



This military activity coincides with the ongoing memorial service for Hezbollah's former secretaries-general, Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine.

