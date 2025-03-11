News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loobat Kadari
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli airstrikes target Wadi Froun - Kfar Sir in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
11-03-2025 | 09:38
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli airstrikes target Wadi Froun - Kfar Sir in South Lebanon
Israeli warplanes carried out two airstrikes on Wadi Froun - Kfar Sir area in southern Lebanon.
Lebanon News
Israel
Airstrike
South Lebanon
Next
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
King Salman Humanitarian Center distributes 534 food baskets in northern Lebanon
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:45
Israel claims it targeted Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:45
Israel claims it targeted Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
12:35
Israel claims airstrike in southern Lebanon killed Hezbollah air defense commander
Lebanon News
12:35
Israel claims airstrike in southern Lebanon killed Hezbollah air defense commander
0
Lebanon News
12:16
Lebanese Red Cross receives four detainees previously held by Israel's army
Lebanon News
12:16
Lebanese Red Cross receives four detainees previously held by Israel's army
0
Lebanon News
12:09
Lebanon’s anticipated security appointments: Who are the leading candidates?
Lebanon News
12:09
Lebanon’s anticipated security appointments: Who are the leading candidates?
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:45
Israel claims it targeted Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:45
Israel claims it targeted Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
12:35
Israel claims airstrike in southern Lebanon killed Hezbollah air defense commander
Lebanon News
12:35
Israel claims airstrike in southern Lebanon killed Hezbollah air defense commander
0
Lebanon News
12:16
Lebanese Red Cross receives four detainees previously held by Israel's army
Lebanon News
12:16
Lebanese Red Cross receives four detainees previously held by Israel's army
0
Lebanon News
12:09
Lebanon’s anticipated security appointments: Who are the leading candidates?
Lebanon News
12:09
Lebanon’s anticipated security appointments: Who are the leading candidates?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
World News
2025-01-19
Trump calls for US to partly own TikTok, says will delay ban
World News
2025-01-19
Trump calls for US to partly own TikTok, says will delay ban
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-03
Lebanon adds Church of Our Lady of the Forest in Beit Chabeb to religious tourism map
Lebanon News
2025-02-03
Lebanon adds Church of Our Lady of the Forest in Beit Chabeb to religious tourism map
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egyptian FM reaffirms support for Lebanon's stability and government formation in Baabda Palace visit
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egyptian FM reaffirms support for Lebanon's stability and government formation in Baabda Palace visit
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
15:53
Syrian state media reports Israeli airstrikes in south
Middle East News
15:53
Syrian state media reports Israeli airstrikes in south
2
Lebanon News
13:44
Youths escape as Israel's army opens fire near school in South Lebanon's Ramyeh
Lebanon News
13:44
Youths escape as Israel's army opens fire near school in South Lebanon's Ramyeh
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:47
Coastal violence: Thousands of Syrians seek safety in northern Lebanon amid bloodshed
News Bulletin Reports
13:47
Coastal violence: Thousands of Syrians seek safety in northern Lebanon amid bloodshed
4
Lebanon News
07:16
Drone strike targets car in southern Lebanon; casualties reported
Lebanon News
07:16
Drone strike targets car in southern Lebanon; casualties reported
5
Lebanon News
09:27
Israeli Army Radio says attack in Lebanon targeted senior member of Hezbollah's air defense unit
Lebanon News
09:27
Israeli Army Radio says attack in Lebanon targeted senior member of Hezbollah's air defense unit
6
Lebanon News
07:04
President Aoun meets head of ceasefire monitoring committee and US Ambassador ahead of Naqoura talks
Lebanon News
07:04
President Aoun meets head of ceasefire monitoring committee and US Ambassador ahead of Naqoura talks
7
Lebanon News
05:46
Egyptian ambassador discusses Israel’s withdrawal from South Lebanon after Quintet committee meeting with Berri
Lebanon News
05:46
Egyptian ambassador discusses Israel’s withdrawal from South Lebanon after Quintet committee meeting with Berri
8
Middle East News
08:26
Suwayda leaders meet with Syrian president to form local security force — the details
Middle East News
08:26
Suwayda leaders meet with Syrian president to form local security force — the details
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More