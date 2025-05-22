News
Lebanese Army recovers body of drowned diver off Halat shore
Lebanon News
22-05-2025 | 11:12
Lebanese Army recovers body of drowned diver off Halat shore
Lebanese Army personnel recovered the body of a man off the coast of Halat in Jbeil, days after he went missing while diving on May 17.
The body was handed over to the Lebanese Red Cross.
Lebanon News
Lebanese
Army
Body
Diver
Halat
Shore
Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri receives Palestinian president in Ain el-Tineh
Palestinian arms under review: Abbas backs Lebanon as talks begin on disarming Palestinian camps
