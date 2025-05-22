Lebanese Army recovers body of drowned diver off Halat shore

Lebanon News
22-05-2025 | 11:12
High views
Lebanese Army recovers body of drowned diver off Halat shore
0min
Lebanese Army recovers body of drowned diver off Halat shore

Lebanese Army personnel recovered the body of a man off the coast of Halat in Jbeil, days after he went missing while diving on May 17.

The body was handed over to the Lebanese Red Cross.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanese

Army

Body

Diver

Halat

Shore

