Hezbollah's Naim Qassem bids farewell to Nasrallah, Safieddine: We will not abandon the option of resistance

Lebanon News
23-02-2025 | 07:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hezbollah&#39;s Naim Qassem bids farewell to Nasrallah, Safieddine: We will not abandon the option of resistance
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem bids farewell to Nasrallah, Safieddine: We will not abandon the option of resistance

At the funeral procession of former Hezbollah leaders Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine, the group's Secretary-General, Sheikh Naim Qassem, addressed mourners, "I speak to you on behalf of my brother, Sayyed Nasrallah. Peace be upon you, the most loyal people, who have raised our heads high. You remain steadfast in your pledge and with Nasrallah."  

In a speech on Sunday, he described Sayyed Nasrallah as "a historic, exceptional, national, Arab, and Islamic leader—a symbol for the free people of the world and a beloved figure for fighters and the oppressed across the globe."

"This great man led the resistance to the nation and the nation to the resistance, making them inseparable. He was a leader of minds and hearts, always focused on Palestine and Jerusalem," Qassem said, adding that Nasrallah insisted on remaining in the resistance's operations room and was martyred while in an advanced position.

Sheikh Naim Qassem added that Hezbollah will preserve the trust and follow the same path. "We will complete this path even if we are all killed. We will not abandon the option of resistance."
 
Qassem said that while Sayyed Nasrallah is gone, his path, teachings, and resistance remain. 

He added that on this day, Hezbollah bids farewell to Secretary-General Sayyed Safieddine, who was a dear and trusted figure, but his legacy and sacrifices endure.
 
Addressing prisoners held in Israel, Qassem assured them that Hezbollah remains committed to their cause. “We will not leave you in the hands of the Zionists. Your release is a priority, and we will take all necessary measures and exert every pressure to secure your freedom,” he vowed.
 
Sheikh Naim Qassem emphasized that Hezbollah has faced not only Israel but also the full force of the United States, which has mobilized all its capabilities against Palestine, Lebanon, and the Axis of Resistance. 

"The level of brutality is unprecedented, but so is the scale of sacrifice," he said.

He declared that the situation has entered a new phase, with a crucial development being the Lebanese state's responsibility. 

"The state prevented the resistance from achieving its objectives. We remained committed, while Israel did not. We exercised patience through diplomacy, but now, after the deadline for withdrawal has passed, we are facing occupation and aggression," Qassem stated.
 
The Secretary-General assured that the resistance exists and is strong. 

"The final victory is inevitable and delayed because some confront us. Wake up and know that we believe that resistance is faith and a duty," he noted.

Addressing the U.S., Qassem said, "Americans, you will not be able to achieve your goals, so I advise you to stop these conspiracies. We will not accept our continued killing and occupation."
 

Hezbollah's Qassem stressed that Palestine is a right and it is their compass. "We support Palestine's liberation and we will confront Trump's displacement plan."

Qassem added that Hezbollah believes in the significant role of the Lebanese Army, as he addressed opposing people: "Inside Lebanon, there is no winner or loser. We compete for the benefit of our country."

"Lebanon is the final homeland for all its children. We are its children." 

He threatened those who try to separate Hezbollah and the Amal Movement: "We are united in our position."

 
 

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Sheikh Naim Qassem

Farewell

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah

Hashem Safieddine

Resistance

LBCI Next
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Israeli army claims striking Hezbollah positions in Baalbek and South Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-18

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem praises Gaza ceasefire, calls it a victory for the resistance

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-19

Hezbollah delegation invites MP Taymour Jumblatt to funeral of Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-17

Hezbollah delegation invites Saad Hariri to funeral of Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Hezbollah delegation invites Patriarch Al-Rahi to funeral of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun champions sovereignty in key Iranian discussions — The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Anger inside Israel: Hezbollah's grand funeral procession triggers internal debate on group's strength

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

A day of mourning: Mass funeral procession in Beirut for Nasrallah, Safieddinne draws foreign and local figures

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:31

Israeli drones carry out two airstrikes on Wadi Zibqin in South Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-10

Following Joseph Aoun's election as Lebanon's president, what’s next?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-18

First day of Ramadan announced on March 1, 2025

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

A day of mourning: Mass funeral procession in Beirut for Nasrallah, Safieddinne draws foreign and local figures

LBCI
Middle East News
06:46

Iran's Khamenei vows 'resistance' to Israel, as funeral underway for Hezbollah chief

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:43

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Israel says army planes fly over Nasrallah funeral in Beirut, 'sending clear message'

LBCI
Middle East News
03:18

Israel to monitor Nasrallah’s funeral from the air – Report

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:03

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem bids farewell to Nasrallah, Safieddine: We will not abandon the option of resistance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Anger inside Israel: Hezbollah's grand funeral procession triggers internal debate on group's strength

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:43

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:48

Large crowds march toward Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium for Hezbollah’s former leaders Nasrallah and Safieddine

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More