At the funeral procession of former Hezbollah leaders Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine, the group's Secretary-General, Sheikh Naim Qassem, addressed mourners, "I speak to you on behalf of my brother, Sayyed Nasrallah. Peace be upon you, the most loyal people, who have raised our heads high. You remain steadfast in your pledge and with Nasrallah."



In a speech on Sunday, he described Sayyed Nasrallah as "a historic, exceptional, national, Arab, and Islamic leader—a symbol for the free people of the world and a beloved figure for fighters and the oppressed across the globe."



"This great man led the resistance to the nation and the nation to the resistance, making them inseparable. He was a leader of minds and hearts, always focused on Palestine and Jerusalem," Qassem said, adding that Nasrallah insisted on remaining in the resistance's operations room and was martyred while in an advanced position.



Sheikh Naim Qassem added that Hezbollah will preserve the trust and follow the same path. "We will complete this path even if we are all killed. We will not abandon the option of resistance."

Qassem said that while Sayyed Nasrallah is gone, his path, teachings, and resistance remain.



He added that on this day, Hezbollah bids farewell to Secretary-General Sayyed Safieddine, who was a dear and trusted figure, but his legacy and sacrifices endure.

Addressing prisoners held in Israel, Qassem assured them that Hezbollah remains committed to their cause. “We will not leave you in the hands of the Zionists. Your release is a priority, and we will take all necessary measures and exert every pressure to secure your freedom,” he vowed.

Sheikh Naim Qassem emphasized that Hezbollah has faced not only Israel but also the full force of the United States, which has mobilized all its capabilities against Palestine, Lebanon, and the Axis of Resistance.



"The level of brutality is unprecedented, but so is the scale of sacrifice," he said.



He declared that the situation has entered a new phase, with a crucial development being the Lebanese state's responsibility.



"The state prevented the resistance from achieving its objectives. We remained committed, while Israel did not. We exercised patience through diplomacy, but now, after the deadline for withdrawal has passed, we are facing occupation and aggression," Qassem stated.

The Secretary-General assured that the resistance exists and is strong.



"The final victory is inevitable and delayed because some confront us. Wake up and know that we believe that resistance is faith and a duty," he noted.



Addressing the U.S., Qassem said, "Americans, you will not be able to achieve your goals, so I advise you to stop these conspiracies. We will not accept our continued killing and occupation."