Magnitude 6.0 quake hits Indonesia's Sulawesi region, no tsunami potential—Geophysics Agency
World News
03-05-2025 | 09:40
Magnitude 6.0 quake hits Indonesia's Sulawesi region, no tsunami potential—Geophysics Agency
A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck Indonesia's Sulawesi region on Saturday, Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency reported on X, adding that there was no potential for a tsunami.
The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) estimated the earthquake at magnitude 5.9, at a depth of 109 km (68 miles).
Reuters
World News
Magnitude
Earthquake
Indonesia
Sulawesi
Region
Tsunami
