Magnitude 6.0 quake hits Indonesia's Sulawesi region, no tsunami potential—Geophysics Agency

03-05-2025 | 09:40
Magnitude 6.0 quake hits Indonesia's Sulawesi region, no tsunami potential—Geophysics Agency
Magnitude 6.0 quake hits Indonesia's Sulawesi region, no tsunami potential—Geophysics Agency

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck Indonesia's Sulawesi region on Saturday, Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency reported on X, adding that there was no potential for a tsunami.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) estimated the earthquake at magnitude 5.9, at a depth of 109 km (68 miles).


Reuters
 

World News

Magnitude

Earthquake

Indonesia

Sulawesi

Region

Tsunami

