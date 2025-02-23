Grand Mufti of the Republic Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian congratulated the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the Saudi people on the anniversary of the founding of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



"We take great pride in the achievements of the wise and visionary leadership in the Kingdom, which has led to comprehensive development and a distinguished position at the Arab, regional, and international levels. Saudi Arabia is experiencing remarkable progress, stability, prosperity, and advancement across all sectors," Derian stated.



He added that the Kingdom was founded on the principles, values, and message of monotheism as commanded by Islam.



"Saudi Arabia continues to move forward with unwavering determination toward a bright and prosperous future, realizing Vision 2030 through developmental projects and its active regional and international role," he said.