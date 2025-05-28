News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
IMF mission in Beirut — will Lebanon seize its 'last chance'?
News Bulletin Reports
28-05-2025 | 12:57
High views
Share
Share
3
min
IMF mission in Beirut — will Lebanon seize its 'last chance'?
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
A month has passed since the 2025 Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in which Lebanon participated in an attempt to bridge the gap with the international community.
The IMF mission is arriving in Beirut to follow up on Lebanon’s progress, largely unconcerned with the narrow, often paralyzing details of domestic debates shaped by political protections and conflicting interests.
What the IMF seeks in order to sign an agreement with Lebanon is assurance that the country can sustainably repay its debts—through accountable institutions and a state capable of attracting investment. So, what progress has Lebanon made in the past month?
Since the adoption of the banking secrecy law in the form requested by the IMF, no tangible progress has been made on reforms. The draft law to restructure the banking sector remains stalled in discussions between a parliamentary subcommittee and the central bank governor.
Meanwhile, the government is waiting for the central bank to submit the draft financial gap law so it can be reviewed and forwarded to Parliament.
As has been the case since the financial crisis began, reform legislation is moving at a slow pace in Parliament. The situation is no better in government, despite its stated awareness that this may be its final opportunity to act.
Several weeks ago, Lebanon received a governance and corruption assessment from the IMF, identifying weaknesses in various sectors—including customs, public financial management, the central bank, and others—and offering recommendations on governance and anti-corruption measures in these areas.
The Lebanese government is now in the final stages of reviewing the IMF’s recommendations and evaluating how they align with the local context through nine specialized teams.
The state cannot afford further delay. Lebanon’s commitment to these reforms will be a key condition for signing any agreement with the IMF.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
World Bank
International Monetary Fund (IMF)
Beirut
Next
Support on the table, but Lebanon’s indecision alarms UAE
Soaring war costs: Israel's mass reserve call-up deepens hostage crisis, sparks economic concerns
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-24
A vision for the future: Will Lebanon seize IMF's chance for economic rebirth and regional investment?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-24
A vision for the future: Will Lebanon seize IMF's chance for economic rebirth and regional investment?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-10
Lebanon, IMF await crucial meetings: Will financial reform demands intensify before April 21?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-10
Lebanon, IMF await crucial meetings: Will financial reform demands intensify before April 21?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-22
IMF hears reform pitch: Lebanon presents unified reform vision to IMF at Spring Meetings
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-22
IMF hears reform pitch: Lebanon presents unified reform vision to IMF at Spring Meetings
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-21
IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings: Lebanon hopes to turn positive signals into IMF agreement
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-21
IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings: Lebanon hopes to turn positive signals into IMF agreement
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Armed factions in Ain al-Hilweh complicate disarmament efforts amid deep-rooted militant presence
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Armed factions in Ain al-Hilweh complicate disarmament efforts amid deep-rooted militant presence
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Starlink in Beirut: Tech infrastructure emerges as pillar of Lebanon’s recovery efforts
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Starlink in Beirut: Tech infrastructure emerges as pillar of Lebanon’s recovery efforts
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Alleged talks with Syria, warnings on Lebanon: Israel walks a strategic 'tightrope'
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Alleged talks with Syria, warnings on Lebanon: Israel walks a strategic 'tightrope'
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Support on the table, but Lebanon’s indecision alarms UAE
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Support on the table, but Lebanon’s indecision alarms UAE
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-22
Sayyed Fadlallah religious office announces Eid al-Adha to begin on June 6
Lebanon News
2025-05-22
Sayyed Fadlallah religious office announces Eid al-Adha to begin on June 6
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-26
Hundreds injured: Massive explosion rocks Iranian port, drawing comparisons to Beirut blast
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-26
Hundreds injured: Massive explosion rocks Iranian port, drawing comparisons to Beirut blast
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
Lebanese Army dismantles Israeli-made roadblocks and explosives in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
Lebanese Army dismantles Israeli-made roadblocks and explosives in South Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-16
Lebanon left waiting amid shifting regional dynamics: Has Beirut fallen off the US priority list?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-16
Lebanon left waiting amid shifting regional dynamics: Has Beirut fallen off the US priority list?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:21
Lebanon's FM: Hezbollah must disarm, Lebanese reject outdated power-sharing formula
Lebanon News
06:21
Lebanon's FM: Hezbollah must disarm, Lebanese reject outdated power-sharing formula
2
Lebanon News
05:26
Israel claims it killed a Hezbollah commander in southern Lebanon strike
Lebanon News
05:26
Israel claims it killed a Hezbollah commander in southern Lebanon strike
3
Lebanon News
03:41
UN meeting in Beirut discusses Response Plan and refugee return: International support and government commitment
Lebanon News
03:41
UN meeting in Beirut discusses Response Plan and refugee return: International support and government commitment
4
Lebanon News
06:20
Israeli airstrike targets road near southern Lebanese town of Al-Abbassiyah
Lebanon News
06:20
Israeli airstrike targets road near southern Lebanese town of Al-Abbassiyah
5
Lebanon News
08:36
Health Minister receives UNHCR delegation informing him of decision to stop healthcare coverage for Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
08:36
Health Minister receives UNHCR delegation informing him of decision to stop healthcare coverage for Syrian refugees
6
Lebanon News
08:17
UAE President’s diplomatic advisor highlights major shift in political landscape of Syria and Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:17
UAE President’s diplomatic advisor highlights major shift in political landscape of Syria and Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
04:47
PM Salam tells Lebanese in UAE: Our mission is to rebuild the state and restore trust
Lebanon News
04:47
PM Salam tells Lebanese in UAE: Our mission is to rebuild the state and restore trust
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Starlink in Beirut: Tech infrastructure emerges as pillar of Lebanon’s recovery efforts
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Starlink in Beirut: Tech infrastructure emerges as pillar of Lebanon’s recovery efforts
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More