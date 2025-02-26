MP Ibrahim Kanaan stresses genuine commitment is vital for government success during parliament session

During Wednesday's session discussing the ministerial statement, MP Ibrahim Kanaan highlighted the critical need for serious implementation and genuine commitment to make the government successful.



He noted that granting confidence would represent hope for the Lebanese people to achieve rescue and urged that the current opportunity not be wasted.



Kanaan sought clarity from the government on the status of various administrative bodies in different ministries, which he said have often contributed to the country's challenges.



He pointed out that while many legislative reforms are needed, the real issue is a lack of respect for the law and accountability.



He stressed that no state can effectively oversee an executive authority without the independence of regulatory bodies and warned that without a reform-oriented budget, meaningful reforms will be difficult to realize.