Turkey arrests 120 in opposition bastion of Izmir

Turkish police have arrested 120 city hall members in the opposition bastion of Izmir, local media and the CHP opposition party said on Tuesday.



A former mayor and numerous "senior officials" were among those detained, Murat Bakan, the vice president of the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), which has run the country's third-largest city for years, wrote on X.



The arrests came three months after a similar operation in opposition-run Istanbul.



AFP

