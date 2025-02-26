MP Michel Douaihy emphasizes Lebanese state's role in defense, grants confidence to government

Lebanon News
26-02-2025 | 06:27
High views
MP Michel Douaihy emphasizes Lebanese state's role in defense, grants confidence to government
0min
MP Michel Douaihy emphasizes Lebanese state's role in defense, grants confidence to government

In his remarks, MP Michel Douaihy reiterated the importance of keeping Lebanon neutral from regional conflicts and aligning with the principles of the rule of law and state institutions. 

He noted that the ministerial statement would have been more precise if it had replaced the phrase "Lebanon's right to self-defense" with "the Lebanese state's right to self-defense" to affirm that defense responsibilities lie solely with the state.  

Douaihy also urged the government to proceed with parliamentary and municipal elections as scheduled, stressing the need to uphold constitutional deadlines and democratic processes.

"We are in front of a historic chance, and we have confidence in the oath, but notes must be taken. We decided to grant confidence to the government," Douaihy stated.

Lebanon News

MP

Michel Douaihy

Lebanese

State

Role

Defense

Confidence

Government

From parliament, MP Osama Saad says he is granting confidence to the government
Strong Lebanon bloc withdraws from parliament session in protest over speech limitation to MP Gebran Bassil, source reveals
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:56

Israeli army strikes alleged Hezbollah weapons site in Bekaa region, spokesperson claims

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

Hezbollah leaders' funerals pass without confrontations, shifting border dynamics — The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Focal points of Lebanon's parliamentary session: Political blocs clash over ministerial statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:36

Israeli strike on Lebanon's Janta leaves two dead, three injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:24

Lebanese political figures offer condolences to Hezbollah after leaders' funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:13

Kataeb Party says Hezbollah must commit to state sovereignty and 'disarmament'

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:36

Drone strike targets Lebanon-Syria border area

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Modernization, reforms needed for economic revival: Lebanon's state institutions struggle with vacancies

