In his remarks, MP Michel Douaihy reiterated the importance of keeping Lebanon neutral from regional conflicts and aligning with the principles of the rule of law and state institutions.



He noted that the ministerial statement would have been more precise if it had replaced the phrase "Lebanon's right to self-defense" with "the Lebanese state's right to self-defense" to affirm that defense responsibilities lie solely with the state.



Douaihy also urged the government to proceed with parliamentary and municipal elections as scheduled, stressing the need to uphold constitutional deadlines and democratic processes.



"We are in front of a historic chance, and we have confidence in the oath, but notes must be taken. We decided to grant confidence to the government," Douaihy stated.