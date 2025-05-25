Hezbollah-Amal alliance is ‘unbreakable,’ says Qassem, reaffirming resistance’s role in Lebanon

The head of Hezbollah, Sheikh Naim Qassem, praised Lebanese Army Commander Gen. Rodolph Haykal's recent statement, calling it a reflection of his patriotism and the army’s national role.



Qassem reaffirmed Hezbollah’s continued commitment to the “army, people, and resistance” equation.



“Don’t ask anything of us anymore,” he said. “Let Israel withdraw, end its aggression, and release the captives. After that, we’ll talk.”



He declared that Israel’s ability to expand into Lebanon “has ended,” adding that the resistance remains active. “Weapons are a tool to be used when necessary, in the appropriate way and with proper judgment,” he stated.



Qassem also accused the United States of overstepping Lebanese sovereignty, adding that Washington’s pressure on Lebanese officials will not fulfill Israeli demands.



“What couldn’t be achieved through war won’t be achieved through pressure. We do not yield to threats.”



In his remarks on Sunday, he noted that reconstruction is the first pillar of stability and essential to ensuring citizens’ security. He called on the Lebanese government to move quickly on the issue.



Qassem added that no one can remove the resistance from Lebanese soil, saying it is embedded in the country’s foundation.



“Hezbollah and the Amal Movement have proven to be the safeguard of national balance, and their alliance is the most influential strategic partnership — one that cannot be broken.”