Mediator Qatar says 'efforts ongoing' for Gaza ceasefire

06-05-2025 | 07:03
Mediator Qatar says 'efforts ongoing' for Gaza ceasefire

Mediator Qatar said Tuesday it was still pursuing efforts for a Gaza war ceasefire, even after Israel approved expanded operations and Hamas said it was not interested in further talks.

"Our efforts remain ongoing despite the difficulty of the situation and the continuing catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip," foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari told reporters at a regular briefing.


AFP
 
