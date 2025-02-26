Speaker Berri meets Omani FM to discuss bilateral relations and regional issues

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri received Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi and his accompanying delegation at his office in the Parliament.



The meeting, attended by Oman's Ambassador to Lebanon, Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Saeed Al Saidi, and Berri's media advisor, Ali Hamdan, focused on the general situation in Lebanon and the region, especially the repercussions of the Israeli aggression at various levels.



The discussion also covered bilateral relations between Lebanon and Oman, exploring ways to strengthen ties, particularly in the legislative domain.



Minister Al Busaidi said after the meeting, "I am happy to be here today to meet with Speaker Nabih Berri. The meeting was highly productive, reflecting the depth and strength of the Lebanese-Omani relationship, and it demonstrates our mutual aspirations for greater unity, solidarity, and cooperation between our peoples and countries in the future."



He added, "The warm welcome from Speaker Berri and the positive meeting reflect our pride in the strong and enduring ties between our two countries."