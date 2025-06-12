Major General Abdallah receives Army Commander; stress importance of coordination between security agencies

12-06-2025 | 03:22
Major General Abdallah receives Army Commander; stress importance of coordination between security agencies
Major General Abdallah receives Army Commander; stress importance of coordination between security agencies

Internal Security Forces Director General Major General Raed Abdallah received Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal at his office in the General Directorate headquarters.

During the visit, General Haykal congratulated Major General Abdallah on the occasion of the 164th anniversary of the Internal Security Forces.

The two officials discussed the general situation in the country and stressed the importance of cooperation and coordination among all security agencies.

