Parliament grants PM Nawaf Salam's government confidence

Lebanon News
26-02-2025 | 13:14
High views
Parliament grants PM Nawaf Salam&#39;s government confidence
Parliament grants PM Nawaf Salam's government confidence

The voting process on the ministerial statement ended after two days of debate during parliamentary sessions. 

Ultimately, the Parliament granted Prime Minister Nawaf Salam's government confidence with 95 votes in favor.

