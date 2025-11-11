Lebanon's FM discusses Beirut Port blast case with Bulgarian counterpart

11-11-2025 | 10:07
Lebanon&#39;s FM discusses Beirut Port blast case with Bulgarian counterpart
Lebanon's FM discusses Beirut Port blast case with Bulgarian counterpart

Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji met with his Bulgarian counterpart Georg Georgiev in Sofia on the sidelines of President Joseph Aoun’s official visit to Bulgaria.

During the talks, Rajji thanked the Bulgarian government for its cooperation in the case of the ship owner linked to the Beirut Port explosion, who remains detained by Bulgarian authorities. He emphasized the importance of this case as part of Lebanon’s ongoing efforts to uncover the truth and achieve justice in what he described as a national cause that concerns all Lebanese.

For his part, Minister Georgiev reaffirmed Bulgaria’s commitment to full cooperation within legal frameworks, expressing readiness to assist in the ongoing judicial process.

The two ministers also discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations, including encouraging investment in the tourism sector, exploring the resumption of direct flights between Beirut and Sofia, and easing visa procedures for Lebanese citizens wishing to visit Bulgaria.

