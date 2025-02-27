Saudi crown prince congratulates Lebanese PM after government's confidence vote

Lebanon News
27-02-2025 | 01:51
High views
0min
Saudi crown prince congratulates Lebanese PM after government's confidence vote

Lebanon's Prime Minister Nawaf Salam received a congratulatory telegram from Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud after Parliament granted confidence to the newly formed government.

In his message, the crown prince expressed his "sincere congratulations and best wishes for success and prosperity to His Excellency, and for the brotherly people of Lebanon to achieve further progress and advancement."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Saudi Arabia

Nawaf Salam

Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud

Parliament

Parliament grants PM Nawaf Salam's government confidence
LBCI Previous

