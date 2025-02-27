News
Saudi crown prince congratulates Lebanese PM after government's confidence vote
Lebanon News
27-02-2025 | 01:51
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Saudi crown prince congratulates Lebanese PM after government's confidence vote
Lebanon's Prime Minister Nawaf Salam received a congratulatory telegram from Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud after Parliament granted confidence to the newly formed government.
In his message, the crown prince expressed his "sincere congratulations and best wishes for success and prosperity to His Excellency, and for the brotherly people of Lebanon to achieve further progress and advancement."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Saudi Arabia
Nawaf Salam
Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud
Parliament
Parliament grants PM Nawaf Salam's government confidence
Previous
