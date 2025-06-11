Pro-Israel rabbi and Trump-linked pastor visit Syria, say peace is possible

11-06-2025 | 08:13



Peace between Syria and Israel is "very possible," a Trump-linked evangelical Christian pastor said after he and a pro-Israel American rabbi held talks this week with Syria's Islamist leader Ahmed al-Sharaa at the presidential palace in Damascus.

Rev. Johnnie Moore, a White House adviser during President Donald Trump's first term, and Rabbi Abraham Cooper, from the Jewish human rights organization Simon Wiesenthal Center, have promoted interfaith dialogue in Arab states for years.

The two men met Sharaa late on Monday during a visit to Syria that they said was not aimed at discussing potential ties with Israel, though the topic came up.

"I think peace is very possible, if not probable, but the first priority has to be Syria focusing on Syria," Moore told Reuters in a phone interview late on Tuesday, after they had concluded their trip.

Sharaa "articulated issues of concern he has, but also the potential for a very positive future," Moore added.

A Syrian presidency media official did not respond to a request for comment.



Reuters
 

