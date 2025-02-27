Alfa restores service at five stations in southern Lebanon

The "Alfa" telecom company announced that it has restored service at five stations in the southern border region as part of its plan to repair damage caused by the Israeli war.



The five stations are distributed as follows:



- "Ebel station:" Covers the areas of Ebel El Saqi and parts of Khiam and Dibbine.



- "Marj station:" Covers parts of Marjayoun and Dibbine.



- "Rachidiyeh station:" Covers Rachidiyeh and parts of Haouch and Deir Qanoun Ras al-Ain.



- "El Botm station:" Covers Jbal El Botm and parts of Seddiqine.



- "Arnoun station:" Covers Arnoun and parts of Deir Mimas.



Alfa plans to restore service to additional stations damaged in border areas in the coming days.