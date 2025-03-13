PM Netanyahu says Israel maintains presence in five locations in Lebanon, Yair Lapid defeated by Hezbollah

Lebanon News
13-03-2025 | 11:04
High views
LBCI
LBCI
PM Netanyahu says Israel maintains presence in five locations in Lebanon, Yair Lapid defeated by Hezbollah
0min
PM Netanyahu says Israel maintains presence in five locations in Lebanon, Yair Lapid defeated by Hezbollah

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel is committed to maintaining its presence in five key locations in Lebanon. 

He also criticized opposition leader Yair Lapid, accusing him of being defeated by Hezbollah and relinquishing land to the group.

Netanyahu's comments highlighted his stance on Israeli military strategy, emphasizing that Israel’s offensive policy extends beyond Syria and includes Lebanon.

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Prime Minister

Benjamin Netanyahu

Lebanon

Presence

Lebanese Army receives soldier Ziad Shibli after delayed release by Israel
Lebanon's first lady joins UN women's conference, meets UN chief
