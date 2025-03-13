News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
21
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loobat Kadari
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
21
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
PM Netanyahu says Israel maintains presence in five locations in Lebanon, Yair Lapid defeated by Hezbollah
Lebanon News
13-03-2025 | 11:04
High views
Share
Share
0
min
PM Netanyahu says Israel maintains presence in five locations in Lebanon, Yair Lapid defeated by Hezbollah
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel is committed to maintaining its presence in five key locations in Lebanon.
He also criticized opposition leader Yair Lapid, accusing him of being defeated by Hezbollah and relinquishing land to the group.
Netanyahu's comments highlighted his stance on Israeli military strategy, emphasizing that Israel’s offensive policy extends beyond Syria and includes Lebanon.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu
Lebanon
Presence
Next
Lebanese Army receives soldier Ziad Shibli after delayed release by Israel
Lebanon’s first lady joins UN women’s conference, meets UN chief
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-17
Israel says limited forces to remain in five key positions in South Lebanon after Feb. 18
Lebanon News
2025-02-17
Israel says limited forces to remain in five key positions in South Lebanon after Feb. 18
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
Hezbollah source tells AFP: Seven fighters captured by Israel during war; four arrested in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
Hezbollah source tells AFP: Seven fighters captured by Israel during war; four arrested in South Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-11
Tensions mount inside Israel: US rejects Israel's request to extend presence in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-11
Tensions mount inside Israel: US rejects Israel's request to extend presence in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-18
Unanswered questions: Why is Israel still positioned in five hills in South Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-18
Unanswered questions: Why is Israel still positioned in five hills in South Lebanon?
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
14:47
Israel military says hit Hezbollah arms facility in Lebanon strike
Lebanon News
14:47
Israel military says hit Hezbollah arms facility in Lebanon strike
0
Lebanon News
14:18
Two Israeli strikes target Janta in eastern Bekaa
Lebanon News
14:18
Two Israeli strikes target Janta in eastern Bekaa
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:52
Israel's border talks with Lebanon: Energy Minister rules out normalization amid rising opposition
News Bulletin Reports
13:52
Israel's border talks with Lebanon: Energy Minister rules out normalization amid rising opposition
0
Lebanon News
10:54
Walid Jumblatt criticizes supporters over Aley protests, calls for meaningful commemoration of Kamal Jumblatt
Lebanon News
10:54
Walid Jumblatt criticizes supporters over Aley protests, calls for meaningful commemoration of Kamal Jumblatt
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-02
Lebanon’s president heads to Saudi Arabia and Egypt on first foreign trip – what to expect
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-02
Lebanon’s president heads to Saudi Arabia and Egypt on first foreign trip – what to expect
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-08
Who is Michel Issa, selected as US ambassador to Lebanon, succeeding Lisa A. Johnson?
Lebanon News
2025-03-08
Who is Michel Issa, selected as US ambassador to Lebanon, succeeding Lisa A. Johnson?
0
Middle East News
2025-02-16
Netanyahu says Israel will do 'what it has to do' to enforce Lebanon ceasefire
Middle East News
2025-02-16
Netanyahu says Israel will do 'what it has to do' to enforce Lebanon ceasefire
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-01
Armenian Orthodox Diocese calls for severe punishment of perpetrators after murder of Archimandrite
Lebanon News
2025-02-01
Armenian Orthodox Diocese calls for severe punishment of perpetrators after murder of Archimandrite
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:26
Who is the new Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal?
Lebanon News
09:26
Who is the new Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal?
2
Lebanon News
11:04
PM Netanyahu says Israel maintains presence in five locations in Lebanon, Yair Lapid defeated by Hezbollah
Lebanon News
11:04
PM Netanyahu says Israel maintains presence in five locations in Lebanon, Yair Lapid defeated by Hezbollah
3
Lebanon News
07:34
Lebanese Cabinet appoints new security chiefs, schedules special session on administrative appointments
Lebanon News
07:34
Lebanese Cabinet appoints new security chiefs, schedules special session on administrative appointments
4
Lebanon News
07:27
Lebanon's President emphasizes restoring internal and external confidence in Lebanon during Cabinet meeting
Lebanon News
07:27
Lebanon's President emphasizes restoring internal and external confidence in Lebanon during Cabinet meeting
5
Lebanon News
04:23
Lebanese Army receives soldier Ziad Shibli after delayed release by Israel
Lebanon News
04:23
Lebanese Army receives soldier Ziad Shibli after delayed release by Israel
6
Lebanon News
04:25
Minister of Public Works Fayez Rasamny reshuffles Civil Aviation Directorate leadership
Lebanon News
04:25
Minister of Public Works Fayez Rasamny reshuffles Civil Aviation Directorate leadership
7
Lebanon News
10:18
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber says government committed to reforms, aims to appoint new Central Bank governor
Lebanon News
10:18
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber says government committed to reforms, aims to appoint new Central Bank governor
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:52
Israel's border talks with Lebanon: Energy Minister rules out normalization amid rising opposition
News Bulletin Reports
13:52
Israel's border talks with Lebanon: Energy Minister rules out normalization amid rising opposition
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More