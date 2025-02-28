PM Salam affirms no lasting stability without full Israeli withdrawal, government committed to reconstruction

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam confirmed that the government began working to garner Arab and international support before receiving the vote of confidence, aiming to pressure Israel into withdrawing from Lebanese territories and what is known as the "five points."



He emphasized that there can be no true and sustainable stability without Israel's full withdrawal.



Salam made these remarks during a meeting on the sidelines of his visit to the Benoit Barakat barracks in Tyre, where he met with a delegation from the border town of Dhayra.



The delegation had staged a protest in front of the barracks to condemn Israeli military practices against local residents wishing to return to their village.



"This is the first real working day for the government," Salam said.



"All respect to the Lebanese army and its martyrs. The government will work to implement what was stated in the ministerial statement. We promise you a safe return to your homes as soon as possible, and we are committed to the reconstruction process to ensure that residents return with dignity. This is not just a promise but a personal commitment from me and the government."



He further stressed that the government's efforts aim to earn the trust of the people through actions, not just words.