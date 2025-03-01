Lebanon's Minister of Administrative Reform Fadi Makki discusses administrative development cooperation with ESCWA's Rola Dashti

Lebanon News
01-03-2025 | 11:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s Minister of Administrative Reform Fadi Makki discusses administrative development cooperation with ESCWA&#39;s Rola Dashti
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon's Minister of Administrative Reform Fadi Makki discusses administrative development cooperation with ESCWA's Rola Dashti

Minister of Administrative Reform Fadi Makki received at his Ministry office on Friday United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), Rola Dashti.

Discussions touched on launching cooperation programs in all areas of administrative development and capacity building and benefiting from the expertise available at ESCWA in this regard.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Minister

Fadi Makki

United Nations

Meeting

Cooperation

Programs

LBCI Next
MP Farid Boustany from Washington: Restoring bank deposits key to Lebanon's economic recovery, urges reforms
World Bank's role in reconstruction: Can Lebanon rebuild without economic and political reforms?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

Lebanon's Public Works Minister discusses emergency aid with World Bank delegation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-24

PM Salam discusses economic cooperation, development projects, and refugees in series of meetings

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-13

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber discusses reform agenda with US Ambassador

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-25

Syrian Economy Minister discusses resuming cooperation with World Bank

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Suspicious money transfer unveiled: Man arrested in Beirut Airport after returning from Istanbul with $2.5 million

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:05

Lebanon's Health Minister pledges support for Bent Jbeil Governmental Hospital amid reconstruction efforts

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:19

MP Hussein Hajj Hassan says reconstruction cannot afford any delays, should not be linked to any political conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:40

MP Ibrahim Mneimneh to LBCI: Calls for national security strategy to reassure all communities, rejects separate deal with Israel

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-23

Anger inside Israel: Hezbollah's grand funeral procession triggers internal debate on group's strength

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-09

Grand Jaafari Mufti expresses satisfaction with Lebanese Forces participating in government formation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

Beirut Port explosion investigation resumes as Judge Bitar prepares to question key individuals

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-08

Lebanon’s new government Ministers: A look at their diverse backgrounds

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:19

MP Hussein Hajj Hassan says reconstruction cannot afford any delays, should not be linked to any political conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:27

MP Farid Boustany from Washington: Restoring bank deposits key to Lebanon's economic recovery, urges reforms

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:40

MP Ibrahim Mneimneh to LBCI: Calls for national security strategy to reassure all communities, rejects separate deal with Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:05

Lebanon's Health Minister pledges support for Bent Jbeil Governmental Hospital amid reconstruction efforts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Suspicious money transfer unveiled: Man arrested in Beirut Airport after returning from Istanbul with $2.5 million

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:51

Hamas armed wing releases new footage of Israeli hostages in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:43

Lebanon's Minister of Administrative Reform Fadi Makki discusses administrative development cooperation with ESCWA's Rola Dashti

LBCI
Middle East News
05:16

Iraq invites global oil firms for talks on Kurdistan contracts

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More