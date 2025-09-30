Roland Khoury: A homecoming after two months in detention

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

After more than two months in detention, Roland Khoury returned home to his family, sharing his first embrace with his daughter, who had been waiting with her mother since early morning.



The reunion took place at a café in Ain Al Mraiseh after Khoury was transferred Tuesday morning from the State Security headquarters in Dekwaneh to Ain Al Mraiseh.



He was released away from the media in the presence of his legal counsel and Jad Gharios, chairman of Betarabia, alongside the simultaneous release of two other agents, Dany Abboud and Ricardo Bachir.



Khoury, the general manager of Casino Lebanon, declined to engage in political debates or discuss the details of the case. He emphasized that he was returning to his work at the casino.



His release, along with others, followed a decision by the Indictment Chamber in Mount Lebanon, presided over by Judge Fadi Aridi, which approved their release while reserving the right to issue later rulings on the charges against the defendants.



The investigating judge had previously dismissed the felonies against Khoury, noting that the casino is not a public facility and the funds are not public money, ruling out any waste of public funds.



Three misdemeanors remained: violations of provisions under the anti-money-laundering law, tax evasion, and mismanagement of funds in which the state holds shares.



The Free Patriotic Movement, which has long considered Khoury’s detention a political targeting, viewed his release as a victory.



Outside of politics, the law remains the ultimate authority and is expected to settle all disputes in due course.





