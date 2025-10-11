North Korea holds military parade, shows off new intercontinental missile

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a large military parade displaying its new intercontinental ballistic missile in front of visiting international dignitaries, state media KCNA said on Saturday.



The parade, which began late on Friday, marked the 80th anniversary of the foundation of its ruling Workers' Party and followed celebrations on Thursday.



Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Russia's former President Dmitry Medvedev, as well as Vietnam's Communist Party chief To Lam were seen at Kim's side at the parade, while other foreign dignitaries looked on.





Reuters