North Korea holds military parade, shows off new intercontinental missile

World News
11-10-2025 | 06:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
North Korea holds military parade, shows off new intercontinental missile
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
North Korea holds military parade, shows off new intercontinental missile

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a large military parade displaying its new intercontinental ballistic missile in front of visiting international dignitaries, state media KCNA said on Saturday.

The parade, which began late on Friday, marked the 80th anniversary of the foundation of its ruling Workers' Party and followed celebrations on Thursday.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Russia's former President Dmitry Medvedev, as well as Vietnam's Communist Party chief To Lam were seen at Kim's side at the parade, while other foreign dignitaries looked on.


Reuters
 

World News

North Korea

Military

Parade

Intercontinental

Missile

LBCI Next
France's Macron reappoints Lecornu as PM
19 missing after massive blast at US explosives factory: Sheriff
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-09-04

China's Xi holds talks with North Korea's Kim in Beijing

LBCI
World News
2025-10-05

North Korea's Kim says country will develop additional military measures: State media

LBCI
World News
2025-09-03

China's Xi projects power at military parade with Putin and Kim

LBCI
World News
2025-09-29

North Korea, China's foreign ministers meet in Beijing

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:03

Zelensky, Trump hold talks: Ukrainian presidency

LBCI
World News
07:09

France's reappointed PM wants government free from party jockeying

LBCI
World News
07:06

Trump remains in 'exceptional health,' doctor says

LBCI
World News
06:33

France's Macron reappoints Lecornu as PM

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-08

Cuba asks Lebanon to support UN resolution calling for an end to US blockade

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

President Aoun meets Mohammad Raad, stresses unity on national issues

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-27

Naim Qassem: US-Israeli threat to Lebanon is 'existential,' Hezbollah will never surrender its weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:28

LBCI sources: Finance Minister affirms support for South Lebanon relief efforts

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Beirut Souks reopen after five years of crisis — a boost for the capital’s economy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

After years of silence, Lebanon reopens high-profile assassination files: What’s behind the move?

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:34

General Security uncovers Israeli spy network plotting terror attacks in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Trump visit nears: Israel approves major prisoner release ahead of Gaza ceasefire signing

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:28

LBCI sources: Finance Minister affirms support for South Lebanon relief efforts

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:50

Hamas, Palestinian factions reject any ‘foreign guardianship' over Gaza

LBCI
World News
15:41

19 missing after massive blast at US explosives factory: Sheriff

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

Foreign Ministry condemns Israeli strike on Msayleh as 'blatant violation' of Lebanon's sovereignty

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More