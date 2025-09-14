France opens probe into former Lebanese PM Najib Mikati over suspected illicit assets

French authorities opened a judicial investigation into former Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati over assets suspected of being acquired through "illicit means," the national financial prosecutor's office confirmed Sunday.



Mikati’s media office said he had not been notified of the proceedings.



The case stems from a complaint filed in April 2024 by the Collective of Victims of Fraudulent and Criminal Practices in Lebanon, along with the anti-financial crime NGO Sherpa, according to lawyer William Bourdon.



Additional evidence submitted in April 2025 prompted prosecutors to refer the matter to court.



Mikati, who built his fortune in the telecommunications sector, has long been listed among Lebanon’s wealthiest figures alongside his brother Taha. The family owns yachts, private jets, luxury properties in Monaco and the French Riviera, as well as prestigious real estate in Paris. Their investments also extend to fashion labels, including the ready-to-wear brand Faconnable.



The initial complaint targeted alleged money laundering, concealment of stolen assets, complicity in such concealment, and participation in a criminal conspiracy—all potentially aggravated by being carried out within an organized group.



Mikati has maintained that he and his family have always acted in full compliance with the law.