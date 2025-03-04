Saudi Arabia and Lebanon stress need to strengthen Arab cooperation in joint statement

Saudi Arabia and Lebanon stressed the importance of enhancing Arab cooperation and coordinating positions on key regional and international issues, according to a joint statement issued at the conclusion of Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun's visit to the kingdom.



The two countries reaffirmed the full implementation of the Taif Agreement, the need to apply relevant international resolutions, and the Lebanese state's ability to extend its sovereignty over all its territory with weapons exclusively under the authority of the Lebanese state.



They also emphasized the national role of the Lebanese army, the importance of supporting it, and the need for Israel to withdraw from all Lebanese territories.



The two sides agreed to begin studying obstacles hindering the resumption of Lebanese exports to Saudi Arabia and the necessary steps to allow Saudi citizens to travel to Lebanon.



They also underscored the importance of implementing the principles outlined in President Aoun's inaugural speech, in which he presented his vision for Lebanon's stability and the ministerial statement's commitments.



Both countries agreed on the need for Lebanon's economic recovery, overcoming its current crisis, and initiating internationally required reforms based on transparency and the implementation of binding laws.