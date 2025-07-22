Israel welcomes US withdrawal from UN cultural body UNESCO

22-07-2025 | 10:35
Israel welcomes US withdrawal from UN cultural body UNESCO
Israel welcomes US withdrawal from UN cultural body UNESCO

Israel's Foreign Minister on Tuesday hailed the United States' decision to withdraw from the UN cultural and education agency UNESCO, thanking Washington for its "moral support and leadership."

"This is a necessary step, designed to promote justice and Israel's right for fair treatment in the UN system, a right which has often been trampled due to politicisation in this arena," Gideon Saar posted on X.
Announcing its exit, the United States accused UNESCO of being biased against Israel and promoting "divisive" causes.

AFP

World News

United States

Israel

UN

UNESCO

Politics

