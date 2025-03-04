Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun discusses regional developments and bilateral ties in meetings with Arab and international officials

Lebanon News
04-03-2025 | 09:32
High views
Lebanon&#39;s President Joseph Aoun discusses regional developments and bilateral ties in meetings with Arab and international officials
4min
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun discusses regional developments and bilateral ties in meetings with Arab and international officials

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun said that the continued presence of Israeli forces on several hills within Lebanese territory and the lack of army deployment in these areas would hinder stability and the implementation of U.N. Resolution 1701, as well as the ceasefire agreement reached on November 27, 2024, and subsequently on February 18.

President Aoun's remarks came during his meeting with U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres and a U.N. delegation at his residence in the Tulip Hotel in Cairo, in the presence of Lebanon's Foreign Minister Youssef Raji. 

The meeting addressed recent regional developments, the work of U.N. organizations in Lebanon, and the challenges faced by the Palestinian cause.

During the meeting, President Aoun thanked Guterres for the U.N.'s support to Lebanon, particularly the significant tasks carried out by UNIFIL forces in southern Lebanon despite the difficulties they faced.

Discussions also touched on the work of U.N. agencies in Lebanon, with Guterres affirming that "the U.N. is ready to assist in the recovery process that began with President Aoun's election."

Guterres expressed surprise at the continued Israeli military presence in several southern areas, saying such a situation does not serve regional stability.

President Aoun also raised the issue of Syrian refugees, stressing the need for their return to Syria now that the reasons for their displacement no longer apply.

After the meeting, Guterres told reporters: "I took the opportunity to meet President Aoun to express my deep solidarity with the Lebanese people. I am very pleased with the formation of the new government and its parliamentary confidence, as well as Lebanon's current commitment to effective reform policies to revive its economy and society. What is now required is respect for Lebanon's territorial integrity, and no foreign forces should remain on its land except UNIFIL."

On U.S. President Donald Trump's call to deport Palestinians from Gaza, Guterres said: "We are here today to discuss the Egyptian proposal with Arab League countries to obtain guarantees for rebuilding Gaza. It is clear that the people of Gaza have the right to remain on their land."

President Joseph Aoun, in the presence of Foreign Minister Youssef Raji, met with the head of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council, Rashad Mohammed Al-Alimi, who conveyed the Yemeni people's congratulations on Aoun's election. 

Al-Alimi said the meeting aimed at both an introductory visit and a discussion of bilateral relations.

Al-Alimi addressed the suffering of the Yemeni people, calling for joint Arab action to end the crisis.

President Aoun expressed hope that Yemen would soon enjoy peace and stability, stressing that it is in the interest of Arab countries to stand united. Both sides agreed to maintain communication in the coming period.

Aoun also met with Iraq's President Abdul Latif Rashid, who congratulated him on his election and emphasized the deep-rooted ties between Lebanon and Iraq. 

Rashid said Iraq remains committed to strengthening cooperation with Lebanon across various fields.

Discussions touched on regional issues, particularly Syria and Palestine, and expectations from the Arab League summit.

President Aoun thanked Iraq for its continuous support of Lebanon in political, economic, and humanitarian matters, highlighting the ongoing oil cooperation between the two countries. 

He emphasized that Arab unity is essential at this critical stage to confront common challenges.

President Rashid officially invited Aoun to visit Iraq, which the Lebanese president promised to accept.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Raji and Lebanon's ambassador to Egypt and permanent representative to the Arab League, Ali Al-Halabi.

President Aoun also received Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit and Assistant Secretary-General Hossam Zaki. 

Aboul Gheit briefed Aoun on the discussions that preceded the summit's opening session and the draft statement that was agreed upon.
Foreign Minister Raji attended the meeting.

