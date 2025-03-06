President Aoun says Saudi Arabia ready to assist Lebanon once reforms are implemented

Lebanon News
06-03-2025 | 08:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
President Aoun says Saudi Arabia ready to assist Lebanon once reforms are implemented
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
President Aoun says Saudi Arabia ready to assist Lebanon once reforms are implemented

On Thursday, Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun said Saudi Arabia is willing to assist Lebanon as soon as the necessary reforms are carried out.

Speaking during a Cabinet session, Aoun stressed that reforms are primarily a Lebanese demand before being an external one.

"We are determined to implement reforms because Lebanon needs them, not just because they are an international demand — but your support remains essential," he said.

Aoun claimed that a second visit to Saudi Arabia is expected after Eid al-Fitr, with several ministers set to join him to sign agreements between the two countries — a move he said would boost Lebanon.

The president stressed that the Cabinet holds decision-making authority, not political parties or sectarian groups.

"We are here to make decisions, not to obstruct them. All eyes are on us, and I urge ministers to maintain the confidentiality of the session's discussions," he added.
 
Aoun said that Arab leaders expressed their support for Lebanon during his meetings with 10 heads of state on the sidelines of the Arab League's extraordinary summit in Cairo while stressing that they are waiting for Lebanon to implement the reforms it has pledged to carry out.

Aoun shared details of his participation in the summit, where he also met with Jordan's King Abdullah II, who expressed his country's political support for Lebanon and its readiness to assist in arming the Lebanese army. 

Meanwhile, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas voiced support for the measures Lebanon is taking regarding Palestinian refugee camps and the weapons inside them, Aoun said.

Lebanon News

President

Joseph Aoun

Saudi Arabia

Boost

Relations

LBCI Next
Lebanese Agriculture Minister discusses sector challenges with US Ambassador
Shepherds and farmers fear daily incursions as war's toll on south Lebanon areas grows
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-19

President Aoun says no sect will be excluded; reforms will be implemented to ensure international support

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-24

LBCI sources: Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun to visit Saudi Arabia on March 3

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-11

Lebanon's President Aoun confirms Saudi Arabia as first destination for foreign visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

President Aoun to Saudi FM: Strengthening bilateral ties and revitalizing Saudi presence in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:54

IMF fact-finding mission to visit Lebanon next week

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:54

Lebanon's Cabinet approves 2025 budget decree, discusses reforms and climate risks

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:52

Lebanese Army says Israeli violations persist

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:36

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber: Lebanese government committed to key financial and customs reforms

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-03-05

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Oaxaca in Mexico, GFZ says

LBCI
World News
2025-02-19

Sweden's top court rejects Greta Thunberg lawsuit on climate action

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-02

Lebanon's president hosts tribute to LBCI reporter Hoda Chedid, honoring her perseverance and patriotism

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-29

MP Hadi Aboul Hosn tells LBCI: PM-designate Salam’s position complicated by political constraints

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Buffer zones and outposts: Israel’s evolving strategy on the Lebanese front

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Shepherds and farmers fear daily incursions as war's toll on south Lebanon areas grows

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:07

President Aoun says Saudi Arabia ready to assist Lebanon once reforms are implemented

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:36

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber: Lebanese government committed to key financial and customs reforms

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:22

PM Nawaf Salam after Cabinet session at Baabda Palace: Cabinet approved issuing the 2025 budget

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:48

MP Abdul Rahman Bizri to LBCI: Municipal elections in South Lebanon are a national necessity

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Arab nations unite for bold action on Palestinian cause at Cairo summit: What’s next?

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:54

Information Minister Paul Morcos says Cabinet approved the appointment of 63 specialized officers within ISF

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More