President Aoun says Saudi Arabia ready to assist Lebanon once reforms are implemented
Lebanon News
06-03-2025 | 08:07
2
min
President Aoun says Saudi Arabia ready to assist Lebanon once reforms are implemented
On Thursday, Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun said Saudi Arabia is willing to assist Lebanon as soon as the necessary reforms are carried out.
Speaking during a Cabinet session, Aoun stressed that reforms are primarily a Lebanese demand before being an external one.
"We are determined to implement reforms because Lebanon needs them, not just because they are an international demand — but your support remains essential," he said.
Aoun claimed that a second visit to Saudi Arabia is expected after Eid al-Fitr, with several ministers set to join him to sign agreements between the two countries — a move he said would boost Lebanon.
The president stressed that the Cabinet holds decision-making authority, not political parties or sectarian groups.
"We are here to make decisions, not to obstruct them. All eyes are on us, and I urge ministers to maintain the confidentiality of the session's discussions," he added.
Aoun said that Arab leaders expressed their support for Lebanon during his meetings with 10 heads of state on the sidelines of the Arab League's extraordinary summit in Cairo while stressing that they are waiting for Lebanon to implement the reforms it has pledged to carry out.
Aoun shared details of his participation in the summit, where he also met with Jordan's King Abdullah II, who expressed his country's political support for Lebanon and its readiness to assist in arming the Lebanese army.
Meanwhile, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas voiced support for the measures Lebanon is taking regarding Palestinian refugee camps and the weapons inside them, Aoun said.
Lebanon News
President
Joseph Aoun
Saudi Arabia
Boost
Relations
Lebanese Agriculture Minister discusses sector challenges with US Ambassador
Shepherds and farmers fear daily incursions as war's toll on south Lebanon areas grows
