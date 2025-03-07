Lebanese President Aoun discusses with Speaker Berri recent developments at Baabda Palace

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun met with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri at Baabda Palace on Friday to discuss key regional and domestic issues.



During the meeting, President Aoun briefed Speaker Berri on his recent discussions in Riyadh with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the events at the extraordinary Arab summit in Cairo. The talks also covered general developments in Lebanon and the situation in the south.



However, Speaker Berri left Baabda Palace without making any public statements.