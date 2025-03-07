Lebanese President Aoun discusses with Speaker Berri recent developments at Baabda Palace

Lebanon News
07-03-2025 | 04:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese President Aoun discusses with Speaker Berri recent developments at Baabda Palace
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanese President Aoun discusses with Speaker Berri recent developments at Baabda Palace

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun met with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri at Baabda Palace on Friday to discuss key regional and domestic issues.  

During the meeting, President Aoun briefed Speaker Berri on his recent discussions in Riyadh with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the events at the extraordinary Arab summit in Cairo. The talks also covered general developments in Lebanon and the situation in the south.  

However, Speaker Berri left Baabda Palace without making any public statements.

Lebanon News

Lebanese

President

Joseph Aoun

Parliament

Speaker

Nabih Berri

Developments

Baabda

Palace

LBCI Next
Lebanon's Economy Minister launches new online licensing service for markets and exhibitions
Israeli settlers enter Lebanese territory under pretext of 'religious visit' to South Lebanon's Houla
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-17

French President Emmanuel Macron and Speaker Nabih Berri hold private meeting at Baabda Palace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-10

Former President Michel Aoun congratulates President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-17

PM-designate Nawaf Salam outlines goals following meeting with President Aoun at Baabda Palace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-17

PM-designate Nawaf Salam arrives at Baabda Palace for meeting with President Aoun

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:43

Lebanese Army says Israeli forces escorted settlers into southern village of Houla

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:37

World Bank says Lebanon needs $11 billion for post-war reconstruction

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:26

Lebanon's Economy Minister launches new online licensing service for markets and exhibitions

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:33

Israeli settlers enter Lebanese territory under pretext of 'religious visit' to South Lebanon's Houla

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:33

Israeli settlers enter Lebanese territory under pretext of 'religious visit' to South Lebanon's Houla

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-01

Suspicious money transfer unveiled: Man arrested in Beirut Airport after returning from Istanbul with $2.5 million

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-04

Video reveals first public appearance of Latifa al-Daroubi, wife of Syria's Ahmed al-Sharaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-26

Speaker Berri meets Omani FM to discuss bilateral relations and regional issues

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
14:50

Syrian security forces arrest former Intelligence Chief accused of assassinating Kamal Jumblatt

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Lebanon's reform roadmap: Key takeaways from Cabinet session as it advances reform agenda

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:54

Lebanon's Cabinet approves 2025 budget decree, discusses reforms and climate risks

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:33

Israeli settlers enter Lebanese territory under pretext of 'religious visit' to South Lebanon's Houla

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:54

IMF fact-finding mission to visit Lebanon next week

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Israeli funding to Syria's Druze stirs controversy amid unmet northern rebuilding needs

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:17

Lebanon's Public Works Minister launches digital gates at Beirut Airport, says reforms are top priority

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:52

Lebanese Army says Israeli violations persist

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More