On International Women's Day, Lebanon's First Lady Nehmat Aoun emphasized that Lebanon stands strong because of its women and their contributions.



During a gathering at the Baabda Palace with Lebanese women and young women, she said, "Your presence here is an acknowledgment of your rights, your resilience through the crises Lebanon has faced, and the real role you played when solutions were absent and institutions weakened."



Following a recent Cabinet decision, she added, "We will work to activate the observance of November 4 each year as Lebanese Women's Day. Lebanon stands strong because of you, your dedication, and your faith. It will continue to stand strong because the heart of citizenship beats within you."