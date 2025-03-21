News
Lebanon's First Lady celebrates Mother's Day with Presidential Palace staff
21-03-2025 | 12:09
Lebanon's First Lady, Nehmat Aoun, hosted a Mother's Day celebration at the Baabda Presidential Palace, honoring the mothers working in the Directorate General of the Presidency, including both civilian and military personnel.
The event was marked by a warm and familial atmosphere, recognizing the dedication and contributions of these women.
In her speech, Aoun welcomed the attendees and expressed her deep appreciation for the efforts of working mothers, acknowledging their sacrifices and resilience in balancing professional and family responsibilities.
"My joy today is immense as I celebrate this occasion with you," she said. "You are the mothers of the Presidential Palace, our family. I salute you for your sacrifices and your multiple roles as mothers, wives, and working women. I know well the strength and devotion it takes to fulfill all these roles, and this strength can only come from a mother's heart."
The celebration featured a cake-cutting ceremony and an opportunity for attendees to bond in a joyous and friendly setting. Employees of the palace performed songs inspired by the occasion, creating an ambiance of warmth and appreciation.
