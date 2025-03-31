News
Family dispute turns deadly in Hermel, investigation launched
Lebanon News
31-03-2025 | 08:08
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Family dispute turns deadly in Hermel, investigation launched
In a tragic turn of events, a family dispute in the town of Hermel led to the fatal shooting of two individuals.
"A.J." allegedly opened fire with a military rifle on his sister's husband and son, identified as K.H. and A.H., following a heated argument. The shooting resulted in their immediate deaths.
Authorities were quick to respond, and security forces have launched an investigation into the incident.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Family
Dispute
Hermel
Investigations
