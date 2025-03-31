Family dispute turns deadly in Hermel, investigation launched

Lebanon News
31-03-2025 | 08:08
High views
LBCI
LBCI
0min
In a tragic turn of events, a family dispute in the town of Hermel led to the fatal shooting of two individuals. 

"A.J." allegedly opened fire with a military rifle on his sister's husband and son, identified as K.H. and A.H., following a heated argument. The shooting resulted in their immediate deaths.

Authorities were quick to respond, and security forces have launched an investigation into the incident.
 

