Behind the headlines: The power of female coworker friendships in LBCI’s newsroom on International Women’s Day

By Karine Keuchkerian



Women have been an essential part of Lebanese society for years, playing key roles in various fields—from education and finance to the media and the Lebanese army.



In these sectors, the power of female friendships has helped women navigate challenges and share opportunities.



In the media, women journalists have led coverage of many crises in Lebanon.



From the Lebanese Civil War to the Beirut Port explosion and recent wars in southern Lebanon, female journalists earned reputations as courageous reporters, covering events from “ground zero.”



Beyond their bravery, they transformed newsroom culture through mentorship, sharing contacts, and standing against bias, redefining their roles in a male-dominated field.



Behind the camera, women lead the reporting of the news.



They work long hours covering global events, from key elections to wars in various regions.



Female Lebanese website editors and writers have led reporting on the Gaza war and recent conflict in Lebanon, detailing intense Israeli shelling that targeted Beirut, the South, and other parts of the country.



Despite everything, they remain strong, working together to convey the news, manage stress, maintain work-life balance, and nurture coworker friendships.



In commenting on their experiences, especially through the lens of female coworker relationships, many emphasized how these bonds have been essential to their workflow in the LBCI newsroom on International Women’s Day.



Mariella Succar, an English news website editor at LBCI, noted that friendships with female colleagues among news editors create a quiet refuge in the fast-paced world of journalism — a bond built on understanding, empathy, and shared resilience.



In the constant rhythm of deadlines and breaking news, she stated that these connections become a steady source of comfort, offering both a listening ear and encouragement to keep going.



“They help ease the weight of stress and remind us that no story is written alone,” she said.



“What I value most in female coworkers and mentors is the power of solidarity, patience, and mutual respect. In the newsroom, where every word matters, collaboration, honesty, and kindness are essential to creating an environment where ideas are exchanged freely and every voice is heard,” she added.



“When these values are present, the newsroom becomes more than just a workplace — it transforms into a space where stories are told with passion, challenges are faced together, and both individual and collective success can truly flourish.”



Marie Ange Nawchi, a news editor and writer in the Arabic website department at LBCI, shared her thoughts: “Whenever there is a problem at work, we, as women, are better able to understand each other. If someone is sick, we tend to be more empathetic toward them than our male colleagues might be.”



“During our breaks, we often discuss topics that are more relatable to women. Women's kindness and care in the workplace create a sense of relief and comfort.”



She added: “There is a sense of sympathy among us, but also a healthy competition. We value these qualities in our colleagues because they help us grow professionally. We cherish and encourage one another.”



Yasmine Jaroudi, translator and English news website editor at LBCI, expressed that friendships with female colleagues provide a strong support system, making stressful workdays more manageable.



She continued by saying: “Whether it’s sharing a quick chat over coffee or venting about challenges, these connections create a sense of companionship that helps balance work and personal life. I’ve found that having trusted female colleagues means always having someone who understands workplace pressures and offers encouragement when needed.”



“The qualities I value most in female coworkers and mentors are helpfulness, cooperation, and assistance. I deeply appreciate those who uplift others, provide constructive feedback, and lead by example. I’ve been lucky to work with women who are not just colleagues but also role models, showing me how to navigate challenges with grace and determination.”



The power of female coworker friendships in the LBCI newsrooms highlights personal bonds and the professional strength they provide.



These connections are a reminder that even under high pressure, solidarity, empathy, and mutual support are just as vital as the reported stories.



On this International Women’s Day, we celebrate the women who continue to redefine the newsroom, proving that behind every headline is a team united by shared dedication.