Lebanon has faced significant challenges in recent decades, with women and girls being among those most affected, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said during a ceremony marking International Women's Day at the Grand Serail.



Salam emphasized that any genuine recovery or reform in Lebanon must include women as active partners in the country's development. He called for accelerating long-awaited reforms to expand women's participation in decision-making, stressing that gender equality is a fundamental right.



He noted that Lebanon has taken steady steps in recent years toward promoting gender equality through legislative measures and national strategies.



However, he highlighted the need to remove legal, political, and social barriers hindering women's progress. Strengthening their role in leadership and decision-making remains a key priority, he added.



Salam highlighted that gender equality extends to the contribution of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, which makes this issue an essential condition for strengthening democracy and good governance.