Israeli army gunfire injures Lebanese civilian and soldier in South Lebanon's Kfarkila

09-03-2025 | 10:08
Israeli army gunfire injures Lebanese civilian and soldier in South Lebanon's Kfarkila

A Lebanese civilian was critically wounded after Israeli forces opened fire in the southern town of Kfarkela, the Health Ministry announced.  

The National News Agency (NNA) later reported that a Lebanese soldier was also injured when Israeli troops fired again near the Fatima Gate in Kfarkela.  

