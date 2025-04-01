Lebanese Army removes Israeli barriers in South Lebanon's Odaisseh

Lebanon News
01-04-2025 | 11:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese Army removes Israeli barriers in South Lebanon&#39;s Odaisseh
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanese Army removes Israeli barriers in South Lebanon's Odaisseh

The Lebanese Army announced that one of its units dismantled recently erected dirt barriers set up by Israeli forces in the town of Odaisseh, Marjayoun, reopening a road leading to a hill in the area. 

The operation was coordinated with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).  

According to a statement from the army, Israeli forces fired warning shots in an attempt to force the Lebanese soldiers to withdraw while they were carrying out the operation. 

However, the unit continued its work, and additional troops were deployed to secure the area until the road was fully reopened.

Lebanon News

Lebanese

Army

Israeli

Barriers

South Lebanon

Odaisseh

LBCI Next
Source close to Hezbollah says Israel strike targeted Palestinian affairs official
PM Nawaf Salam's office denies support for municipal election delay
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-24

Lebanese Army removes Israeli-installed barriers in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Lebanese army deploys in south Lebanon towns after Israeli withdrawal, removes barriers and rubble

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-09

Israeli army gunfire injures Lebanese civilian and soldier in South Lebanon's Kfarkila

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-12

Lebanese army removes barbed wire placed by Israeli forces in southern border area

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Aid oversight: Why are the US, Saudi Arabia, and IMF focused on Lebanon's Reconstruction Council leadership?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

A shift in targeting policy: Israel links Beirut strikes to global threats

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Details emerge: Israel strikes building in Beirut's southern suburbs, marking second attack in days

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:42

Spanish media: Three arrested in Barcelona for supplying drone parts to Hezbollah

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-02-27

Turkey open to participating in peacekeeping forces in Ukraine

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:42

Spanish media: Three arrested in Barcelona for supplying drone parts to Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:07

Sources to LBCI: Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs kills four, names identified 

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:07

Sources to LBCI: Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs kills four, names identified 

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Israel's Adraee says strike targeted member of Hezbollah's Unit 3900 and Iran's Quds Force Hassan Bdeir

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:26

Toll from Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs: Three killed, seven injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:09

Source close to Hezbollah says Israel strike targeted Palestinian affairs official

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:29

Speaker Berri says Israeli airstrike on Beirut's suburbs undermines UN-brokered agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:07

US State Department says Israel defended itself from Lebanon attacks as hostilities resumed: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:15

Lebanon's President Aoun says Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs 'a dangerous escalation'

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:37

MP Ali Ammar: Hezbollah fully regained its strength; patience has its limits

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More