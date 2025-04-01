The Lebanese Army announced that one of its units dismantled recently erected dirt barriers set up by Israeli forces in the town of Odaisseh, Marjayoun, reopening a road leading to a hill in the area.



The operation was coordinated with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).



According to a statement from the army, Israeli forces fired warning shots in an attempt to force the Lebanese soldiers to withdraw while they were carrying out the operation.



However, the unit continued its work, and additional troops were deployed to secure the area until the road was fully reopened.