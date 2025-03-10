Lebanese Energy Minister visits Paris for talks with TotalEnergies and EDF

Lebanon News
10-03-2025 | 05:31
High views
0min
Lebanese Energy Minister visits Paris for talks with TotalEnergies and EDF

Lebanese Minister of Energy and Water, Joe Saddi, visited Paris last week, where he held discussions with top executives from leading French energy companies.  

Saddi met with Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies, during his visit to discuss ongoing gas exploration efforts in Lebanon. The meeting focused on the company's role in the country's offshore energy sector and potential future developments.  

The minister also held talks with Béatrice Buffon, Chairwoman and Executive Director of Renewable Energy at Électricité de France (EDF), as well as the head of EDF's international division. Their discussions centered on Lebanon's electricity sector and ways the country could benefit from French expertise and capabilities in renewable energy and power management.

FM Youssef Rajji discusses cooperation on regional security and Syrian reconstruction in Jordan
President Aoun discusses Lebanese diaspora in UAE with Ambassador Dandan
