Israel claims airstrike in southern Lebanon killed Hezbollah air defense commander

Israel's army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, claimed that Israeli Air Force jets carried out a "precise" strike in the Nabatieh area of southern Lebanon earlier on Tuesday.



"The strike targeted Hassan Abbas Ezzeddine, the head of the air defense system in Hezbollah's regional 'Badr ' unit," he said.



He further noted that Ezzeddine was considered a key figure in Hezbollah's air defense operations.



"He led efforts to rebuild the [group's] defense system after it sustained significant damage during previous Israeli airstrikes. In recent months, he had been working to acquire advanced weaponry for the system, posing a direct threat to Israeli aircraft," Adraee added.