Lebanese Cabinet appoints new security chiefs, schedules special session on administrative appointments

The Lebanese Cabinet, chaired by President Joseph Aoun, convened Thursday morning at the Baabda Palace to discuss key national matters.



Following the session, Information Minister Paul Morcos announced that an extraordinary Cabinet meeting would be held next Monday to review mechanisms for administrative appointments.



During the session, the government appointed Brig. Gen. Rodolph Haykal as Army Commander, Brig. Gen. Raed Abdallah as Director General of the Internal Security Forces (ISF), Brig. Gen. Hassan Choucair as Director General of General Security, and Brig. Gen. Edgar Lawandos as Director General of State Security.

He pointed out that the Cabinet approved the item related to recruiting 4,500 soldiers into the army in three batches.



Morcos emphasized that the security appointments were based on experience and competence, assuring that the Cabinet was committed to strict standards and qualifications in its decision-making.



He also noted that President Aoun informed ministers that an International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation had underscored the urgency of appointing a new Banque du Liban (BDL) governor.



Additionally, the delegation stressed the need for further amendments to the banking secrecy law and progress on banking sector restructuring.